CenterPoint Energy to present JSU with $30K grant for coding academy

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – CenterPoint Energy and state legislators will present Jackson State University’s (JSU) College of Science, Engineering and Technology (CSET) with a $30,000 grant on Tuesday. The funds will be used to help launch a coding academy.

The three-year initiative is being headed by Dr. Jacqueline Jackson, a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering and Computer Science.

“The CSET Coding Academy will be designed to help incoming freshmen develop coding skills, especially since many of them have a difficult time gaining internships,” she said.

The academy will teach students computational thinking and strategies for problem-solving, as well as help them develop soft skills in communications and resume preparation.