Chase from Hinds County ends on I-20 in Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – A chase out of Hinds County ended in a crash on Interstate 20 in Vicksburg on Sunday, July 18.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the driver was in a stolen white Jeep Wrangler and refused to stop for Mississippi Highway Patrol (MHP) troopers. The chased ended in a crash on I-20 in Vicksburg near Indiana Avenue.

Troopers said they used spike strips in order to stop the stolen vehicle. The driver in the vehicle was taken to Merit Health River Region for treatment before being arrested.