Child and man killed in Canton shooting

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – A six-year-old boy and a 42-year-old man were shot and killed in Canton on Thursday, August 27.

According to Canton Police Chief Otha Brown, the shooting happened just before 7:00 p.m. on Franklin Street at Canal Street. He said Tracy Wilder, 42, was shot while changing oil in a vehicle. His body was found on the ground, and another man, Octavian Carter, had been shot in the arm.

Brown said two suspects walked down the street and fired shots at the two men.

About a mile away from the shooting, a six-year-old was shot in the head by a stray bullet. The chief said the child was in the back seat of a vehicle on West Peace Street at Canal Street.

Police said a white Dodger was seen driving away at a high speed. At this time, there is no motive for the shooting.