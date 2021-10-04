Child injured in shooting at Newton Elementary School released from hospital

NEWTON COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The first grade student, who was injured in last week’s shooting at Newton Elementary School, has returned home after a stay at a Jackson hospital.

The mother of Tylin Parker believes the school’s negligence resulted in her son being injured. Antoinette Evans said this isn’t the first time a student brought a gun into the school.

Parker had to undergo two surgeries. He said another student was playing with the gun before he was shot.

“He was playing with it. I told him, ‘Stop playing with the gun before you hurt somebody.’ He said, ‘No,'” said Parker.

“I talk to him about everything, and he actually holds me together. He actually tells me, ‘Think about good things, Mom. Don’t think about bad things.’ He’s not mad at all. He told me he would still be his friend,” said Evans.

Members of the community held a ‘Welcome Back’ parade for Parker and left gifts to wish him a speedy recovery.