Child shot in Magee, two arrested

MAGEE, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Simpson County Sheriff’s Office, on Monday around 2:55 pm, deputies received a report about a child being shot while playing in the yard at 445 Goshen Road in Magee.  

Deputies said witnesses identified 18-year-old Cedrick Norwood and a juvenile were discharging firearms while standing in the street on the bridge on Goshen Road. The two left the scene on white scooters when confronted by a grandparent of the victim.  

Investigators said the two were taken into custody at a residence on McLaurin Drive in Magee.  

Charges are currently pending through Simpson County Justice Court.

The victim’s condition and age is not known at this time.

