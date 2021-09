BRANDON, Miss. (WJTV) – Brandon leaders announced the area south of Highway 80 between Poindexter Street and S. Timber Street to through traffic opened on Friday, September 17.

They said the traffic flow has changed in the area. S. Timber Street will now be one way only southbound. Mary Ann Drive will be northbound only between the intersection of Mary Ann Drive and Dining Street north to Highway 80.

Courtesy: City of Brandon

Signage will be installed to direct drivers through the new traffic flow.