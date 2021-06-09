City of Canton looks to expand landfill

CANTON, Miss. (WJTV) – While one landfill was struck down by the Mississippi Department of Environmental Quality (MDEQ) in Madison County, another is looking to expand.

Since 1986, the City of Canton has been operating the landfill off Soldier Colony Road. They take in trash from Madison, Rankin, Yazoo, Hinds, Warren, and Copiah counties. With only three years left of capacity, city leaders believe it is time to grow.

Since the initial proposal went to the MDEQ back in January, some red flags have come up with the expansion being within a mile of two residential areas, which violates geographical laws.

To try and get around this, the City of Canton went before the MDEQ commission requesting a variance, arguing no homeowners showed opposition to the project in the area. The property has also since been annexed by Canton to follow the solid waste plan.

Though with the permit board initially saying the expansion does not meet certain criteria in the regulations or a method for the consideration of any exception, some wonder why they still went to the commission with the same plan.

On the City of Canton website, their latest zoning map available shows the area around the landfill expansion site listed as an industrial zone which lowers the residential minimum distance to 1,000 feet from any dump. In the January meeting, MDEQ said the landfill is not currently located in an industrial park.