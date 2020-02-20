Breaking News
WJTV 12 News and American Red Cross team up to help flood victims

Severe Weather Tools

Interactive Radar

Outlooks, Watches & Warnings

How to Download the 12 News Weather App

Submit Weather Pics

City of Jackson: Evacuees will be able to return to their homes today

Local
Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The city of Jackson says people who evacuated from their homes due to flooding will be able to return today.

The city posted a tweet on their Twitter account stating all people who evacuated can return by 8:00 a.m.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories