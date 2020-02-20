City of Jackson: Evacuees will be able to return to their homes today

WJTV
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The city of Jackson says people who evacuated from their homes due to flooding will be able to return today.
The city posted a tweet on their Twitter account stating all people who evacuated can return by 8:00 a.m.
⚠️Flood evacuees will be able to return to their homes by 8:00 am tomorrow⚠️ pic.twitter.com/uD8CR7XlQO— City of Jackson (@CityofJacksonMS) February 20, 2020
