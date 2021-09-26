City of Jackson expects economic impact from Soul-Filled Weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The weekend has been filled with festivities for thousands of people.

The events included Tech Jackson, the Jackson State football game against Delta State and another football game between Southern University and Mississippi Valley State. Visit Jackson leaders said the economic impact this weekend is tremendous for the city.

“Everyone is really excited and was looking forward to this weekend. We have brought in I think around 40,000 people into the city. This is a combination the Delta Bayou Classis and estimated economic impact is around $10 million,” Yolanda Clay of Visit Jackson.

This is the first time the SWAC has held a double-header football game in Jackson. Participants hope an event like this will take place again.