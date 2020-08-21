City of Jackson hosting auto auction this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The city of Jackson will host an auto auction starting Friday, August 21 until Saturday, August 22.

Over 400 vehicles will sell absolute to the highest bidder-from cars, trucks, SUV’s, vans, seized, stolen and abandoned.

Everything will be sold “as is-where is.” There are no guarantees or warranty of any kind. The city is encouraging to inspect before you bid.

The city of Jackson nor the auction company does not provide titles on stolen, seized of abandoned vehicles. You must have a photo ID to register.

There will be a $10 non-refundable entry fee and a $5 notary fee per vehicle.

No one under 18 years of age will be allowed and city of Jackson employees are prohibited from bidding.

All vehicles must be removed no later than Monday, August 31 by 3:00 p.m.

Only cash or approved checks will be accepted. No credit cards.

Visual only inspection will be Friday, August 21st from 9:00 a.m. until 3:00 p.m.

Gates will open Saturday, August 22 at 7:00 a.m.

Due to covid-19 stipulations everyone must wear a mask or face covering.

Temperatures will be checked before entry.

Hand sanitizer, gloves and mask will be provided.

LATEST STORIES: