City of Jackson releases Democratic primary run-off, absentee voting schedule

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, Jackson leaders announced the details regarding the upcoming Democratic Primary Run-off Election and absentee voting.

The city will be holding a Democratic Primary Run-off Election on April 27, 2021 for Ward 4 and Ward 5 City Council candidates. The last day to vote by absentee ballot is Saturday, April 24 at noon.

To accommodate the absentee voting process, the Department of Municipal Clerk will be open on the following days: