City of Jackson to host drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson Department of Parks and Recreation will host a drive-thru Easter Egg Hunt on Saturday, April 3. The free event will be held at the VA Legion Softball Complex, located on 4500 Officer Thomas Catchings Sr., Drive.

The drive-thru will start at 11:00 a.m. on a first come, first served basis while supplies last.

All children must be present and remain in vehicles at all times to receive their Easter egg treat bags.

Each participant is required to wear a facial covering to prevent the spread of COVID-19.