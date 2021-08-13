City of Jackson’s Roll-Off Dumpster Day set for Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Jackson will host its Roll-off Dumpster Day on Saturday, August 14, 2021. The details of the location and time are below:

Date: Saturday, August 14

Time: 8 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Location: (behind Callaway High School) – 601 Beasley Road, Jackson, MS 39206

According to the city, neighbors may bring household furniture, small appliances, and accessories for disposal. Tires, chemicals, and gas tanks are not accepted in the Roll-Off Dumpster program. Participants are required to place debris inside the dumpsters provided at the location.

This is a service for Jackson citizens, and proof of residency may be required.

For more information about Roll-Off Dumpster Day and other Solid Waste programs, contact the City of Jackson at 601-960-0000 or visit the website.