NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers announced the City of Natchez Job Fair will be held November 3, 2021.

The event will be at the Natchez Convention Center on Main Street from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. The job fair is free to vendors and the the public.

According to officials, vendors must stay from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. For more information, you can contact Earline Collins at 601-597-4696.