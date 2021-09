NATCHEZ, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Natchez Board of Aldermen approved a budget on Tuesday for the 2021-2022 fiscal year.

According to the Natchez Democrat, the city’s budget for the new year beginning October 1 projects revenues of $36.778 million, which will come from ad valorem taxes, sales taxes and funds from franchise fees, leases and rentals and miscellaneous revenues, and expenses.

The city’s new budget does not call for any increase in taxes.