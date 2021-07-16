City of Richland to host Highway 49 Summer Fest

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Richland will host its annual Highway 49 Summer Fest on Saturday, July 17. The event will take place on the soccer fields on E. Harper Street, between East Side Park and the community center.

There will be a kids’ zone, foam party, a food truck competition and a free concert. The event kicks off at 4:00 p.m. and the concert featuring The Molly Ringwald’s will begin at 6:00 p.m.

If you plan to attend the event, bring your lawn chairs or blankets.

Handicap parking will be available at Richland Community Center on E. Harper Street, right behind Walmart. All other parking will be available at Eastside Park, Richland Upper Elementary and Richland High School on Wilson Drive and First Baptist Church of Richland on Highway 49 South.