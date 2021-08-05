City of Vicksburg seeks repair funds for Hatcher Bayou bridge

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – The City of Vicksburg is requesting that the Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) provide funds to repair Hatcher Bayou Bridge on Fisher Ferry Road.

According to the Vicksburg Post, the Board of Mayor and Alderman approved a resolution seeking money from the state for improvements to the bridge. The amount of money the board will receive for the work has not been determined pending recommendations by Stantec, who was hired by the board to examine it.

City Public Works Director Garnet Van Norman said there is an erosion problem on the bank of the bayou downstream from the bridge behind a house. Structurally, he said the bridge is fine, but it isn’t big enough to handle the car and foot traffic caused by the sports complex.