City officials in Mississippi propose ‘Ida B. Wells Street’

(Credit: Chicago History Museum/Getty Images)

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) – City officials in Mississippi have proposed to fully name a street after suffragette and civil rights icon Ida B. Wells.

The Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal reports council members in Tupelo are looking to change Ida Street to encompass her full name. A city councilwoman says she’s made the proposal because not many people in the area know the street was named after the groundbreaking investigative journalist.

Wells, who died in 1931, was posthumously awarded a Pulitzer Prize this week for her reporting on the lynching of African Americans during the Jim Crow era. 

