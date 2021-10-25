Civil rights pioneer Rosa Scott honored in Madison at namesake school

MADISON, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the City of Madison honored one of the first African American women to receive a higher education in Mississippi.

Civil rights pioneer Rosa Scott was memorialized at Rosa Scott School, where she was buried. She was a teacher at many county schools and became the principal of Madison Grade School.

The family of Scott traveled from across the country to gather at the school and present a biography of Scott to the library.

“Rosa Scott was a powerhouse. She really understood that education is the key to success, and she wanted to unlock that for Black children, so that’s why it was important to be here today,” said Margaret Bernstein, a granddaughter of Scott.

Scott died in 1938 at the age of 64.