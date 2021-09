CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office has partnered with the MS Shine Project for a fruit giveaway this week.

The event will start at 10:00 a.m. at 410 Market Street in Port Gibson on Wednesday, September 15. Three bags of fruit will be given out per household. This will be on a first come, first serve basis.

For more information call Kimberly Lowe at 601-786-3475 or the Claiborne County Sheriff’s Office at 601-437-5161.