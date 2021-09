CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Claiborne County deputies are warning customers to be aware of scammers who are calling their phones asking for personal information.

According to a statement from the sheriff’s office, members of a law enforcement agency will not call to ask for personal information, like your Social Security number or birthday.

If you have any questions about the scams, you are asked to call the sheriff’s office at 601-437-5161.