CLAIBORNE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating the death of a 67-year-old inmate in Claiborne County.

According to the sheriff’s office, Carl L. Thomas was found unresponsive in his jail cell on Saturday, September 4, during a routine jail check. Metro Ambulance was called to the scene, but Thomas was already deceased.

Thomas’ cause of death has not been determined at this time.