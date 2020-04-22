Clinton crash victim receives warm welcome home

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – An innocent bystander in a crash in Clinton has been released from the hospital after 103 days. Her community gave her a warm welcome home on Wednesday.

The crash happened on January 10. Investigators said Jacklyn Mitchell of Jackson tried to escape Clinton police in a stolen vehicle. She ran a red light and crashed into three other vehicles.

Mitchell was transported to the hospital in critical condition, but she died the following day. Three people were taken to the hospital, including retired Clinton teacher Linda Gee. She suffered life-threatening injuries, but after more than 100 days in the hospital, she was finally released Wednesday with a pleasant surprise.

“Word got out, and people who know her and love her through the Clinton community, through the church, through kids she’s taken care of. It’s just taken off on it’s own,” said neighbor, Lynn Porter.

Porter said the community kept with Gee’s progress over the months and decided to shower her with love by coming together. To welcome Gee home, neighbors bought posters, blow horns and wrote inspirational messages with chalk.

“It’s been a positive thing showing the goodness in humankind, the goodness of people, the love of people.”

Gee was escorted by Clinton police and was surprised to see her neighbors lining the street welcoming her home.

“It’s overwhelming, but it’s a blessing. It’s a blessing. I have wonderful neighbors and friends,” said Gee.

Gee said she’s grateful to be alive and in God’s hands.