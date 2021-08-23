Clinton man sentenced to 60 years in prison for production of child porn

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A Clinton man was sentenced to 60 years in federal prison for the production of child pornography.

Prosecutors said Michael Allen Long, 49, was sentenced on Friday, August 20, 2021, after pleading guilty to two counts of production of child pornography.

The case was investigated by the FBI Jackson’s Child Exploitation and Human Trafficking Task Force, the Hinds County Sheriff’s Office, and the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office.

The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Glenda R. Haynes.