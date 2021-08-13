Clinton officer fires shots during shootout between two groups

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police said an officer fired his weapon during a shooting between two groups Friday morning.

According to investigators, the shootout happened on Springridge Road overpass to I-20 around 1:30 a.m. Clinton police officers and the manager of a nearby store were standing outside at the time, and a Clinton police officer fired shots at the suspects.

During the shootout, one suspect was injured. He was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was released into the custody of Clinton police.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) agents will investigate the officer-involved shooting.

Police said charges are pending in the case for the one suspect who is in custody.

