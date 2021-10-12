Clinton police arrest man after chase into Vicksburg

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Clinton police arrested a man after a chase into Vicksburg Monday night. The Vicksburg Post reported the man was in a stolen vehicle.

Warren County Sheriff Martin Pace said the vehicle had been stolen in Jackson. Authorities were notified about the chase headed toward Vicksburg on I-20.

Pace said deputies and Vicksburg police blocked off the exits along I-20. When the chase entered the city, the man lost control of the stolen vehicle and crashed on I-20 near Indiana Avenue.

The man was arrested by Clinton police. He has not been identified.

