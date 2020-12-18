Clinton Public School District releases final COVID-19 numbers for fall semester

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Clinton Public School District closes out the fall semester for the 2020-2021 school year with a total COVID-19 positive count of 100 cases since the start of school on August 13.

These final numbers come as the district reports the semester’s final three positive cases reported to district officials—one student at Clinton Junior High School and two students at Clinton High School.

School administrators at each campus have completed contact tracing and have contacted the parents of students in the classes who have been affected.

All CPSD campuses and offices will close for business at the end of the school day on Friday, December 18, and will reopen at the conclusion of the Christmas and winter break.

Teachers will return on January 4, 2021, for professional development, and students will return on January 5, 2021.

CPSD will report all positive cases to the Mississippi State Department of Health and the Mississippi Department of Education on a weekly basis as required. Neither MSDH nor MDE require schools to report this information to the general public.

The district is committed to remaining transparent as we venture through the school year during the pandemic.

The Clinton Public School District continues to follow health and safety guidelines provided by the Centers of Disease Control and MSDH.

For more information, visit www.clintonpublicschools.com.

