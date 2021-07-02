Clinton Public Schools updates Return to School Plan for 2021-22 school year

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District released an updated Return to School Plan for the 2021-2022 school year on its website.

The updated plan addresses health guidelines and protocols put in place to keep students, staff and visitors safe inside campus buildings.

All campuses will offer in-person instruction. Virtual learning as it existed in the 2020-2021 school year will not be an option for students. However, students who show a specific medical need and are currently under the care of a physician will receive consideration for alternative learning options.

Parents can still register new and returning students through the CPSD website as well as access school supply lists for grades K-8. Students are scheduled to begin the new school year on Wednesday, August 11.