CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public Works Department is offering sandbags on Sunday, August 29 ahead of Hurricane Ida.

The sandbags will be available from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. at 525 Springridge Road. Neighbors are asked to bring their own shovels.

