Clinton School Board accepts $4.6M bid for high school athletic improvements

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clinton Public School District’s Board of Trustees accepted a bid of $4,693,000 for Clinton High School athletic improvements.

According to the Clinton Courier, Ryan Hanson with WBA Architects said his firm evaluated the two bids received for phase one of Clinton High School’s athletic improvement project. The project would include the turfing of the baseball and softball fields and the demolition and reconstruction of the tennis courts.

The lowest of the pair of bids came from Hemphill Construction Company in Florence, Mississippi, entering a bid of $4,693,000.