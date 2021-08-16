Clinton students introduce hydroponic gardening to new school year

CLINTON, Miss. (WJTV) – Students in Clinton High School’s Culinary Arts program are using hydroponic gardening towers.
According to district leaders, Culinary Arts instructor Chef Catherine Bruce used money awarded to her program from the Blue Cross & Blue Shield Healthy School Awards Program to purchase four state-of-the-art hydroponic Farmstand from Lettuce Grow as well as an assortment of seeds.
“Each tower holds 36 plants which have been sent to us by Lettuce Grow to get us started, but in the future, we’ll be able to use our own seedlings from seeds purchased from Johnny’s Seeds, a nationally known seed company,” Bruce said.
Culinary students will grow edible flowers, herbs, fruits, vegetables and various types of lettuces.
“We’ll use what we grow in our own hydroponic garden during instructional time as well as when we prepare food to serve our teachers and staff,” Bruce said. “But we’ll also be able to use what we grow in class at farmer’s markets throughout the year.”