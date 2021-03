JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – According to the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC), a Central Mississippi Correctional Facility (CMCF) inmate died at Merit Health Central in Jackson.

Robert Tyler Jr., 53, was pronounced dead on Wednesday, March 24. His official cause of death is pending autopsy results from the State Medical Examiner

Tyler was sentenced to 30 years on July 17, 2003, in Desoto County for sexual battery.