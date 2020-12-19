Coast Guard rescues two from aground vessel near Biloxi

BILOXI, Miss. (WKRG) — The Coast Guard rescued two people Friday from an aground boat near Biloxi.

Watchstanders with Coast Guard Sector New Orleans received a call from a commercial salvage company reporting an aground 22-foot center console boat with two people aboard.

When the Coast Guard boats arrived, they were unable to access the vessel due to water depth. The helicopter crew then arrived on scene, safely hoisted to two people and brought them to Campos Marina in Shell Beach, Miss., with no reported injuries.

