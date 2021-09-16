Combined jackpots of Powerball, Mega Millions & Mississippi Match 5 near $1 billion

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The combined jackpots of the Powerball, Mega Millions and Mississippi Match 5 are nearing $1 billion.

Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is estimated at $457 million, while Friday night’s Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $405 million.

The jackpot for Thursday night’s drawing of Mississippi Match 5 is now an estimated $80,000. If there is no winner, the the jackpot for the Saturday, September 18, drawing is expected to be $100,000.

According to Mississippi Lottery officials, a $50,000 winning Powerball ticket was sold at the Circle K on Main Street in Madison. The ticket was for the Wednesday, September 15 drawing. The winning numbers were 1-4-18-46-62, with 25 as the Powerball.