Community block party held in South Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Live. Impact. Create Initiative created by the City of Jackson held a block party in South Jackson on Saturday.

Jackson announces initiative to advance racial justice through art | WJTV

At the “Love Yo Block” party free food, sno cones, and arts and crafts, were available for the community to enjoy.

Speakers talked to the crowd about college, health and wellness, music, and the importance of community.

Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba went door to door greeting residents and encouraging them to take part in some fun in the sun.

The Live. Impact. Create Initiative was announced in February.