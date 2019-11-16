Community builds playground for Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)- Children will soon be able to enjoy a newly installed kid-friendly playground at The Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi’s Capital Unit.

Along with providing guidance and support for children in Jackson for years, volunteers across the metro area are lending their hands to provide students with a fun environment from 8:30 a.m. until 2:30 p.m.

Hundreds of people will have the tasks of assembling slides and jungle gyms, pour concrete, paint signs, and much more.

The build is made possible through a partnership between local insurer Ambetter from Magnolia Health, the Boys and Girls Club of Central Mississippi, and national nonprofit KaBOOM!

By building the new structure set, this will allow kids and families to gather, have fun, and live active, healthy lives.