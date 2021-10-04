Community Cleanup event to be held in Jackson on Saturday

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers will host a community cleanup day in the City of Jackson on Saturday, October 9. There will teams assigned to four different cleanup locations.

Team 1: Forest Hill High School

Team 2: Wingfield High School

Team 3: New Vineyard Church

Team 4: Old Kroger building on Terry Road

Volunteers will collect trash along the streets. If you would like to volunteer to help with the cleanup event, contact Brittney Bowman at 601-421-0877 or Willa Watson at 601-541-1306.