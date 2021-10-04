Community Cleanup event to be held in Jackson on Saturday

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Organizers will host a community cleanup day in the City of Jackson on Saturday, October 9. There will teams assigned to four different cleanup locations.

  • Team 1: Forest Hill High School
  • Team 2: Wingfield High School
  • Team 3: New Vineyard Church
  • Team 4: Old Kroger building on Terry Road

Volunteers will collect trash along the streets. If you would like to volunteer to help with the cleanup event, contact Brittney Bowman at 601-421-0877 or Willa Watson at 601-541-1306.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories