VICKSBURG, Miss. (WJTV) – Vicksburg police arrested a man for appearing in rap videos on social media holding weapons.

Police said Deldrick Harper, 23, was arrested on Monday, April 5. He was charged with one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. The videos were posted on social media in March 2021.

Harper appeared in court on Monday and received a $30,000 bond. His case was bound over the grand jury.