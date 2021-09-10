Copiah County Sheriff’s Office collecting donations for Hurricane Ida relief

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is collecting donations to send to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office in Louisiana to help with Hurricane Ida relief.

The items needed are men’s and women’s underwear, cleaning items, paper products, diapers and wipes, vacuum packed type foods and hygiene items.

The items can be dropped off at the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office from Monday, September 13 to Tuesday, September 21 from 8:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Items can also be taken to the Crystal Springs City Hall.