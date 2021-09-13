Copiah County Sheriff’s Office collection donations for Hurricane Ida survivors

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – While people near the Gulf Coast prepare for Tropical Storm Nicholas, the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office is working to gather donations for those who are still recovering from Hurricane Ida.

Sheriff Byron Swilley said he’s grateful the hurricane did not cause too much damage in Copiah County, and he wants to give back to those who were affected in Louisiana.

“Been keeping them also in our prayers in that area, but we’re thankful and just wanting to reach out to them to lend a helping hand,” he explained.

The sheriff said his office reached out to law enforcement in several different parishes to offer supplies. In Jefferson Parish, law enforcement said people there could really use the help.

Swilley is asking everyone to donate supplies like non-perishable foods, paper products, clothing, diapers, and other toiletries.

“This is my first time being a participant in something like this, but I’m very excited just to be able to help. And that’s what a community is about. I’m asking everyone from our community, the Copiah County area, and any other surrounding areas that want to help to just lend a hand in.”

He said getting these items out to people in need is important, especially with Tropical Storm Nicholas on the way.

“We will contact them in that area, in Jefferson Parish, and see when would be a good time for us to coordinate to travel.”

Items can be dropped off at the Copiah County Sheriff’s Office, Hazlehurst City Hall, and Crystal Springs City Hall until 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 17.