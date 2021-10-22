Corporal Quentin McCall returns to Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – On Friday, the remains of Corporal Quentin McCall were brought back home to Mississippi. Corporal McCall was killed in action in the Pacific Islands during World War II in 1943.

His body was discovered in 2019 by a contingent of the Honor Flight group. He was buried in a mass grave of American servicemen. The remains were later identified in Hawaii. On Friday morning, members of his family, dignitaries, officials and a military honor guard met his body at the Jackson airport.

His nephew, Quent McCall, said, “I’m 72, and I’ve heard about it all my life. And it’s a sad but a happy day, if that makes sense. But the main thing is, after 78 years, he’s going to be buried in Mississippi dirt.”

The Patriot Guard riders and law enforcement officers escorted him to the Chancellor Funeral Home in Byram. McCall will be buried on Monday at the Mississippi Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Newton.

Gov. Tate Reeves (R-Miss.) proclaimed October 25, 2021, a Day of Mourning in Remembrance of Cpl. McCall.