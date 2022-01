EDWARDS, Miss. (WJTV) – The Town of Edwards Mayoral Heath Council will host a COVID-19 vaccine and booster drive.

The event will be held on February 5 at the Edwards Community Center from 2:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m.

No photo ID or appointment is required, and all children from the ages of five to 17 will need to be accommodated with parent.

Leaders are asking attendees to wear mask during the event.