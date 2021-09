(Photo by Frederic J. BROWN / AFP) (Photo by FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP via Getty Images)

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There will be a COVID-19 Drive-Thru Vaccination event at the Vicksburg Mall on Saturday, September 25.

The event will be from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the northeast parking lot on the side of Belk.

Vaccines will be available for those 12 and older. Both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will be available.

Children will need parental permission in order to receive a vaccine.