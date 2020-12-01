Crash on I-20 East before Gallatain Street

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV)-The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on Interstate 20 East before Gallatain Street (exit 45).

It’s also reported that an 18-wheeler overturned and 2 right lanes are blocked.

The crash happened just before 6:30 a.m. on Tuesday, December 1.

There are no injuries to report at this time and expect traffic delays.

