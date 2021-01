UPDATE: 1/29/2021

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – According to MDOT’s website, the crash has been cleared.

WARREN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation (MDOT) reported an accident on I-20 W. before the Bovina exit in Warren County.

According to MDOT, drivers should expect delays in the areas for the next two hours.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time. The cause of the crash is under investigation.