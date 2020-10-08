Severe Weather Tools

Crash on I-20 W near Airport Road, left lane blocked

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The Mississippi Department of Transportation is reporting a crash on I-20 Westbound near Airport Road (Exit 52) in Rankin County.

The crash happened Thursday morning just after 6:30 a.m.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

