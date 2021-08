JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to the scene of an apartment fire Friday afternoon.

The fire happened at The Park at Moss Creek on Ridgewood Road in Jackson. There’s no word on any injuries at this time.

Smoke from the fire could be seen from the 12 News camera on Capital Towers in Jackson.

HAPPENING NOW: A fire is taking place at The Park at Moss Creek apartment complex.



One resident told me she lost everything. @WJTV pic.twitter.com/E5loKX921w — Jailen Leavell (@nextleavell) August 6, 2021

Huge fire 🔥 The Park at Moss Creek right beside Jackson Academy @WJTV pic.twitter.com/kpxC3rH4jZ — Jade Bulecza (@jbulecza) August 6, 2021

The cause of the fire is under investigation.