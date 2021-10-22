Crews respond to fire at Westlake Chemical plant in Copiah County

COPIAH COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Firefighters in Copiah and Lincoln counties responded to a fire at Westlake Chemical plant near Gallman.

The Daily Leader reported the fire started Friday morning and parts of Highway 51 were closed due to the fire and emergency response. Drivers are asked to use caution in the area and to expect delays.

Officials reported the fire was on the third and fourth floor at two towers of the plant. Crews said six to eight people were on the floors when the fire started, and they were safely evacuated.

Crews also evacuated the entire plant. No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.