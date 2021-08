JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson firefighters responded to a massive fire at a business Wednesday afternoon.

The fire happened just before 3:00 p.m. at the business on Mayes Street near Lawson Street. A thick column of smoke could be seen from the 12 News camera in downtown Jackson.

There’s no word on any injuries at this time, and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

12 News has a crew at the scene and will bring you more information as soon as it’s available.