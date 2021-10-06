Crews to close lanes on Spillway Road for repairs

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Leaders with the Pearl River Valley Water Supply District (PRVWSD) announced there will be lane closures on Spillway Road this week.

According to PRVWSD officials, one lane of the lower Spillway Road will be closed on Thursday, October 7 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Crews will repair erosion on the slopes of the dam.

On Friday, one lane of the lower Spillway Road will be closed intermittently on Friday, October 8 from 7:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m. Crews will repair lighting equipment in the area.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories